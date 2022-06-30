It’s plain sailing between InsuranceMarket.ae and Xclusive Yachts

From L to R: Avinash Babur, founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, Grishma Apte, general manager — myAlfred and Amit Patel, founder and managing director —Xclusive Yachts.

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM

With summer now officially here in the UAE, there’s perhaps no nicer way to cool down than taking to the water and feeling that sea breeze. And if you’re among one per cent of the world’s richest, doubtless you’ve got a yacht at your disposal. After a private jet, a yacht is considered a coveted status symbol. However, if like us, you aren’t a boat or a yacht owner, can you take to the high seas without ‘splashing out’ a high price? The good news is yes, with the latest partnership between local insurance giant, InsuranceMarket.ae, and Xclusive Yachts. We asked executives from the two companies to tell us more.

Amit Patel, founder and managing director at Xclusive Yachts, said: “We’re pleased to announce this association between our two great brands who have the same focus on customer centricity. We’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship with InsuranceMarket.ae. However, this new partnership with myAlfred we believe aligns perfectly to our target audience: people who are looking for world-class service and exceptional experiences. And with our ever-expanding fleet of over 70+ boats including two super yachts, we can cater to everyone’s taste and budget.”

Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, continued: “Conveniently located in Dubai Marina, Xclusive Yachts is an award-winning yacht and pleasure craft rental company offering a wide range of vessels for hire. We’re delighted to have secured a flat 20 per cent discount on boat and yacht hire to InsuranceMarket.ae customers through myAlfred, which is great value. And even better is that this applies to an unlimited number of rentals, meaning that with this promotion, our customers save each and every time.”

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, added: “We’re always looking to bring exciting, exclusive offers to our customers through our collaboration with myAlfred, and we’re really making waves with this partnership with Xclusive Yachts. Distinctly different, it gives our customers the chance to experience a slice of the luxe lifestyle for less,” he concluded.