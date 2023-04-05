Italian-British entrepreneur Marco D’Arro is invested in new technology

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 12:21 PM

Marco D'Arro is a well-known Italian and British entrepreneur and investor who has been actively investing in various innovative startups in recent years. D'Arro is a shrewd businessman who has a keen eye for promising ventures that have the potential to make a significant impact in their respective industries. Over the years, he has made several successful investments at seed level in a variety of sectors ranging from real estate to technology. One of these seed investments made a few years ago by D'Arro is V-Nova, a grown-up, cutting-edge, video compression software company.

V-Nova advanced technology

V-Nova is a London-based company that provides advanced video compression technology for media and entertainment companies. The company's software solutions enable users to deliver high-quality video content over existing infrastructure while reducing bandwidth requirements and lowering costs. V-Nova's technology has been widely adopted by some of the world's largest media and entertainment companies, including Sky Italia and the European Broadcasting Union.

D'Arro's investment in V-Nova was a strategic move that demonstrated his confidence in the company's technology and its potential for growth. He recognised the early value of V-Nova's software solutions in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry, where there is a growing demand for high-quality video content that can be delivered over existing infrastructure. By investing in V-Nova, Marco D'Arro was not only supporting a promising startup but also positioning himself as a key player in the industry.

Best investments companies by D’Arro

In addition to V-Nova, D'Arro has made several other successful investments in recent years. One of his notable investments was in Smart Stamp, a startup that provides a digital platform for buying and selling postage stamps. The company's platform enables stamp collectors to buy and sell stamps online, making it easier for them to expand their collections and connect with other collectors around the world. D'Arro's investment in Smart Stamp helped the company to expand its operations, create apps for both the Apple Store and Google Play, and increase its customer base.

Another successful investment made by D'Arro was in Keto Real, a startup that provides high-quality ketogenic meal solutions. The company's innovative approach to nutrition and weight loss has made it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers looking for effective and sustainable ways to lose weight and improve their overall health. D'Arro's investment in Keto Real helped the company to expand its operations and reach a wider audience.

His recent investments in V-Nova, Smart Stamp, and Keto Real demonstrate D'Arro's strategic approach to investing and his commitment to supporting innovative ventures that have the potential to make a significant impact in their respective industries. As he continues to identify new opportunities for investment, it will be interesting to see what other promising startups he will support in the future.