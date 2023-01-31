Islamic Coin gets more traction

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 5:37 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 5:40 PM

Islamic Coin, shariah-compliant digital money offering ethics-first financial services for the Muslim community and beyond, is getting more and more support worldwide, including from members of the Dubai Ruling Family. As announced by team representatives, Maryam bint Suhail bin Obaid Al Maktoum has joined Islamic Coin as an advisor. She will help with the platform’s mission to empower the world's Muslim community with a robust financial instrument for the digital age.

She is a member of Dubai’s Ruling Family and is well-known in the region for her patronage of the arts, architecture, and sports. She holds a degree in business administration and is an active participant in major engineering projects operated by the Al Maktoum family.

“It is a great pleasure to be part of the team and work together on building new financial tools that will lead the way to an even greater, fairer Muslim world and beyond,” she commented.

Islamic Coin Advisory and Executive Boards: Ruling Families, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists

Islamic Coin’s Advisory Board includes the UAE Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, members of the Abu Dhabi Ruling Family and well-known entrepreneurs. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum of the Dubai Ruling Family, a businessman and philanthropist, is also on the board.

Islamic Coin’s executive board includes Hussein Al Meeza (also a co-founder), an award-winning banker with over 40 years of experience spanning the Islamic banking, finance, and insurance sectors, as well as one of the key personalities involved in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank — the first fully-fledged Islamic Bank in the world.

The executive board also includes Khamis Buharoon AI Shamsi, the former assistant director of the finance division and assistant director of the internal audit division of the Central Bank of the UAE.

Islamic Coin’s shariah board is led by Sheikh Dr Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, recognised by Bloomberg as 'The Gatekeeper' of a $2 trillion market for Islamic financial products.

Sheikh Yaquby sits on the Shariah boards of top international finance, including HSBC, Lloyds TSB, and Barclays; France’s BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole and Citigroup.

Greg Gigliotti, CEO, chief investment officer, and founding partner of Xtellus Advisors, has also recently joined the initiative. Gigliotti is a fund manager with experience at Goldman Sachs and other global institutions who has managed a portfolio of over $16 Billion during his career.

Co-founded by Mohammed AlKaff Al Hashmi, Hussein Mohammed Al Meeza, Andrey Kuznetsov, and Alex Malkov, Islamic Coin addresses 1.1 billion Muslim internet users worldwide and caters to millions of others that support ethics-first financial services.

