Why investor should add near protocol, FTX token and big eyes coin to their portfolio in 2022

Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022

The crypto industry is a goldmine laden with several opportunities for financial and economic growth. Crypto investing is now a lucrative means of income generation, and it has become common knowledge globally that investment in the right coin could fetch one a fortune. We are witnessing a massive surge of crypto interest as more people come to terms with the endless possibilities that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology provides.

The ongoing bear market has severely strained day-to-day activities within the cryptocurrency industry, leaving newcomers and even seasoned veterans with no choice but to explore various strategies to minimise the risk of loss in the current climate. Long-term cryptocurrency investment is one strategy that has worked well in the past and could be a viable solution for the time being. This piece explores three altcoins that would be fantastic portfolio additions amid the ongoing bear market. Here is all you need to know about Near Protocol (NEAR), FTX Token (FTT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Near Protocol (NEAR)

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a smart contract-capable blockchain platform and an ideal environment for decentraliSed applications (dApps). It provides feasible solutions to some of the limitations of competing blockchain systems, such as low throughput, low speeds and poor cross-compatibility. It uses a developer-friendly Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism that incorporates several innovations to boost scalability and reduce costs for developers and users.

Near Protocol (NEAR) is reputable for its incredible speed and can process 100,000 transactions per second (tps) with a near-instant transaction finality. Its native cryptocurrency, NEAR, acts as a utility and governance token, allowing users to participate in the government of the platform. NEAR is a highly sought-after token and a top 30 cryptocurrency by market cap, according to Coinmarketcap.

FTX Token (FTT)

It is the native cryptocurrency of FTX, crypto derivatives exchange platform that provides users with various innovative and unique trading options, some of which can’t be found elsewhere, with higher risks and rewards to match. FTX is fondly referred to as an exchange platform built by traders for traders within the cryptocurrency industry.

The FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem and is similar to BNB Smart Chain (BNB) and Binance. The token provides utility and grants its holders access to certain perks such as weekly buying and burning of fees, lower trading fees and collateral for futures trading.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Native to the upcoming Big Eyes project, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been dubbed the next big cryptocurrency by crypto analysts and looks likely to become one of the most successful cryptocurrencies this year. The token is an integral part of the Big Eyes project and incentivises its ecosystem. It also facilitates transactions within the Big Eyes Swap, the project's native Decentralised Exchange (DEX) platform.

Big Eyes coin (BIG) plays an integral role in the Big Eyes mission to unconfuse Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) and make it accessible to global communities. It is a 100 per cent community-oriented token that holds much potential and is likely to be a valuable asset in the current climate.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in its presale stage and is on course to surpass the $20 million mark set by its team. For more information on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Big Eyes project, click here.

Emily Milton is a content strategist at New Age Digital