Indian student in UAE achieves perfect ‘O’ Level grades in IGCSE exams

Yaniv Lakhani scored 9 ‘A’* and an A in his ‘O’ levels

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:37 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 5:36 PM

A 16-year-old Indian student in Dubai has achieved perfect grades in nine subjects. Yaniv Lakhani has scored nine A*s in his ‘O’ levels and is over the moon after his results.

Lakhani achieved top grades in chemistry, physics, maths, additional maths, computer science, accounting, history, English, and business studies.

The 16-year-old said he had received offers from top schools in Dubai to join them but still seems undecided. Referring to his studies he would religiously put in three to four hours every day at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, which he feels is the best place to read, study and do research.

Lakhani also holds a couple of world records in geography which he earned at the age of 14. He also loves history and travelling all over the world.

Going forward, Lakhani feels he can take the ‘A’ levels challenge by taking on six or seven subjects instead of the mandatory three. "During my O levels, my parents and teachers advised me to stick to the mandatory eight subjects, but deep down, I knew I could make it with 10 subjects and I was right. Hence, I will listen to my heart again and take on more difficult challenges, although it is important to relax as well, I often take time out to pursue my hobbies like robotics, basketball, and learning new languages," expressed Lakhani.

All this would not be possible without the support I receive from my parents and my brother, who would always make their schedules work around my needs first. They have always been my strength and my best friends," he concluded.