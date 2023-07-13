Indian business intelligence organisation CMD Register revolutionises data analytics for companies

By Shagun Sharma Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM

In the ever-evolving world of business, access to reliable and comprehensive data is the key to making informed decisions. CMD Register, an Indian business intelligence and data analytics organisation, has emerged as a leading provider of essential information on business activities in India. Since its establishment in 2021, CMD Register has been dedicated to offering valuable insights into the corporate sector, including company registration, financials, and directors. By harnessing the power of data, CMD Register empowers businesses, government agencies, and research organisations to gain deep insights into the Indian economy and make well-informed decisions.

CMD Register's data collection is meticulously organised and stored within its robust database. This purpose-built infrastructure ensures that large volumes of data can be easily accessed and searched, enabling users to find specific information quickly and efficiently. With direct API connections to various original sources, including business registries, CMD Register's database remains up-to-date and reliable. This commitment to data integrity is what sets CMD Register apart as a trusted provider of business information in India.

CMD Register offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and individuals seeking valuable insights into Indian companies. Their range of offerings includes company reports, credit reports, and financial analyses, each providing unique perspectives on the corporate landscape. The company reports furnishing detailed information about a company's financial sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement, enabling users to assess its financial health. Additionally, these reports shed light on the company's directors and shareholders, providing a deeper understanding of the key individuals driving the organisation.

For those evaluating creditworthiness, CMD Register's credit reports offer a holistic overview. These reports encompass crucial factors such as credit scores, payment history, and outstanding debts, allowing users to gauge a company's financial stability and risk profile. Furthermore, CMD Register's financial analysis tools facilitate meaningful comparisons between companies, enabling users to identify potential risks and opportunities within the Indian corporate sector. By leveraging these tools and reports, businesses can make well-informed decisions based on reliable and accurate information.

CMD Register understands the importance of user feedback and continually seeks to enhance its services. The organisation actively welcomes new ideas for data sources and analytics, ensuring that their offerings remain innovative and tailored to evolving needs. By valuing customer input and actively pursuing additional data sources, CMD Register demonstrates its commitment to providing the most comprehensive and relevant insights into the Indian corporate sector. This dedication has fueled CMD Register's rapid growth, boasting a vast and continually expanding database that encompasses 2.6 million companies and 3.3 million directors.

CMD Register stands as a powerful ally for businesses and individuals seeking unparalleled insights into the Indian corporate sector. With its vast database, encompassing millions of companies and directors, CMD Register equips users with a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape. By offering a range of services, including company reports, credit reports, and financial analyses, CMD Register empowers decision-makers to navigate the complexities of the Indian market with confidence and make well-informed choices. As CMD Register continues to expand its database and enhance its services, it remains a reliable and indispensable resource for businesses looking to thrive in the dynamic world of Indian business.

Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.