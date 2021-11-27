IMC hosts event in Dubai

Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC), one of the oldest chambers in the country, where Mahatma Gandhi was its initial member, held its delegate visit to Dubai and held a major event in collaboration with Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) at The Taj. It was attended by crème de la crème of Indian industry including Anant Singhania of J K Group, Juzar Khorakiwala – president, IMC, and Dinesh Joshi – vice chairman, international relations, IMC.

From IBPC, its key members including Suresh Kumar – chairman, IBPC, Dilip Sinha— secretary general, IBPC, Siddhartha Balachandran – chairman, Buimerc Corporation Limited and India Club and many other executive committee members and senior business members of IBPC were present at the event. The purpose of the event was networking between IMC members and delegates and IBPC members. Dr Aman Puri (Consul General of India) was the chief guest. The event was also attended by eminent Emiratis like Dr Fahad Al Gargawi.

IMC and IBPC have planned to continue the relationship with an objective of exchange of delegation between the two as well as facilitating the member networking to improve the two-way trade relationship between India and the UAE.