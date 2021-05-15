HWUD launches Covid-19 relief scholarship for Indian students

Heriot-Watt University Dubai (HWUD) has launched scholarships for all students from India in light of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. The Covid-19 Relief Scholarships will offer all Indian students enrolling from India a fee reduction of Dh8,000 or Rs160,000 approximately for the September 2021 intake.

The scholarship is applicable to all undergraduate, postgraduate and foundation programmes. Students will be eligible for additional scholarships of up to 50 per cent over and above the Covid-19 Relief Scholarships. They will also be guaranteed transfer to the UK Campus after two years in Dubai as part of the university’s 2+2 programme at the undergraduate level.

Claire Roper-Browning, regional director - marketing, recruitment, admissions and communications at Heriot-Watt University Dubai said, “Giving back to communities is a big part of the Heriot-Watt values, and we, therefore, wanted to offer this scholarship to prospective students from India who may potentially be impacted financially by the pandemic. We hope to help aspiring students achieve their academic potential even during these uncertain times and bring them one step closer to their desired future.”

To secure the scholarship, students should have an unconditional or conditional offer letter from HWUD and pay 10 per cent of their tuition fees as a non-refundable, advance payment by May 20. Students with a conditional offer letter must provide the remaining documents in order to proceed with receiving an unconditional offer letter before the start of the academic year.

In response to the pandemic, the university also offers Responsive Blended Learning to students from India, which enables them to study from anywhere in the world. They can then choose to travel to Dubai and pursue face-to-face learning when appropriate.