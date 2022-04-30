Huriya Private Foundation raises funds against childhood cancer

‘Your Donation, Their Future’ is a Ramadan campaign led by Huriya Private Foundation, in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, to support ‘Basma Campaign’ against childhood cancer. Stemming from Huriya Private Foundation’s mission ‘Working towards a future where all children get the care and support, they need to thrive’, the foundation aims to bring joy to children with cancer by raising funds to provide quality medical treatment and invest in cancer research. Huriya Private has also partnered up with Polish Artist, Marcin Rogal who will put up his ‘All Heroes Were Once Kids’ painting in a charity auction with proceeds supporting the foundation’s Ramadan campaign.

Rogal also popularly known as ‘mrartprt’ said: “A child is born with unlimited potential to become a hero. Some become heroes through special talents while others become heroes as they fight cancer. Together, we can rewrite the future of young heroes and give them hope to grow up stronger and healthier.”