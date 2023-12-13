Huawei unveils first open-ear earbuds and its largest and most powerful tablet

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 11:44 AM

Huawei unveiled its latest tablets, laptops, and earbuds at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch event themed 'Creation of Beauty' in Dubai. Among the new devices launched at the event were the HUAWEI FreeClip — a pair of fashionable earbuds with an open ear design, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2" — Huawei's largest tablet to date, a refreshed lineup of the MateBook D 16 laptops, and the PaperMatte Edition of the popular HUAWEI MatePad Air. This latest product launch follows in the footsteps of October’s the "Fashion Forward" event, that saw the unveiling of new wearable products lineup.

"Technology can be a canvas for creativity. With the HUAWEI FreeClip earphones, we are bringing fashion to wearable audio tech, turning them into a stylish statement. It is the result of Huawei's continuous exploration and investment in creating groundbreaking innovations. We are also introducing the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2", a tablet that will help people unleash their creativity," said Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development and Sales Department.

HUAWEI FreeClip

The FreeClip are Huawei's first open-ear earbuds that combine wireless audio and chic design in one versatile device that resembles jewellery. Users can enjoy the comfort of open-ear listening and express their personal style at the same time. Thanks to the innovative C-bridge Design, they fit snugly along the curvature of the ear. The C-bridge Design is the centerpiece of the FreeClip that serves as the earbuds’ clip and the connector between the acoustic and battery units. The FreeClip design is based on data from research done on 10,000+ human ears to refine the micron-level ergonomic design that has undergone 25,000+ reliability tests. This ensures that the earbuds stay on the ears even during the most intense physical activities.

The FreeClip's open-ear listening technology delivers clear and immersive sound without blocking the ambient noise. To minimise sound leakage and ensure privacy, the earbuds use a reverse sound wave system that intelligently adjusts the volume and cancels the sound waves that leak out of the earbuds.

The earbuds come in a shell-shaped charging case that has a pearlescent sheen and a smooth stone-like texture. The case offers a comfortable grip and a unique aesthetic that blends simplicity and elegance. With the charging case, the FreeClip boasts a total music playback time of 36 hours. If the battery runs low, users can quickly charge the earbuds for 10 minutes and enjoy 3 hours of listening.

HUAWEI FreeClip pre-orders in the UAE will kick off on December 22 at a price Dh699 with free gifts worth of Dh209 including HUAWEI Band 7. Huawei also has a special UAE 'early bird' preorder offer on Huawei e-shop starting December 12, that includes Dh50 coupon on top of pre-order gift package.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16

The laptop uses the HUAWEI Metaline that enables ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 meters. The new MateBook D 16 brings an immersive large-screen experience with its 16-inch Eye Comfort FullView Display. Thanks to thin bezels all the way around it, it offers an expansive view with a high screen-to-body ratio of up to 90%, giving creators a larger canvas to work off and multitasking office workers a large workspace.

The MateBook D 16 packs a breakthrough in performance with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 High Performance Processor. This gives users the ability to easily handle heavy multitasking such as programming, illustrating, and video editing. The MateBook D 16 has a sleek and elegant construction with a futuristic Space Grey and Mystic Silver. It weighs just 1.68kg with a chassis as thin as 17mm.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 will be available for pre-orders in the UAE starting December 25th at a starting price Dh3,199 with gifts worth of Dh798 including HUAWEI MatePad SE 32GB WIFI and HUAWEI Care Plus package. Huawei also has a special UAE 'early bird' preorder offer on Huawei e-shop starting December 12, that includes Dh500 coupon on top of pre-order gift package.

HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition

The HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition was also unveiled at the event. This new tablet brings the popular PaperMatte Display to the MatePad Air series for the first time. The PaperMatte Display minimises reflection and glare to provide users with a comfortable and paper-like viewing experience. It uses nano-level anti-glare etching technology that eliminates 97% of all light interference. Users can read or watch videos with less eye strain, and it also provides a more natural writing experience. The tablet has received several certifications demonstrating its capability to reduce eye strain, including TÜV Rheinland Reflection Free, Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and SGS Low Visual Fatigue Premium Performance certifications.

HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition pre-orders in the UAE star on December 25th at a price Dh2,299 with gifts worth of Dh677 including HUAWEI FreeBuds SE, HUAWEI M-Pencil 2nd Gen and 3-months HUAWEI Care.

Huawei offers users a range of service options for the newly launched products. HUAWEI Care+ provides comprehensive device protection, including Accidental Damage Protection, Extended Warranty, Battery Replacement service, and Free Lifetime Software Support service. HUAWEI Care+ is currently only available in the Chinese Mainland and the Middle East. Huawei also provides battery replacement and free remote assistance for tablet and PC users in case of any issues with the devices.

At the launch event, Huawei also announced its upcoming GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, set to begin on January 5, 2024. With this activity, Huawei offers a global platform for digital creators to showcase their works and encourages people from all walks of life to unleash their creative side.