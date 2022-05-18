HONOR X9 5G: Faster, bigger and more powerful

Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 4:40 PM

The competition in the smartphone industry has gotten much stronger in recent years — users are no longer satisfied with just a sleek appearance. The combination of form, competing pricing together with the ability to offer feature-rich smartphones, has now become the deciding factor to buy or upgrade your smart device.

Setting new standards in every area from aesthetic design through to hardware engineering and software innovation, HONOR just announced the launch of HONOR X9 5G, its latest strong all-rounder smartphone and the newest member of HONOR’s reliable HONOR X Series. It packs a raft of innovative flagship features, a beyond exceptional experience and extraordinary quality, all at an affordable price point that won’t break the budget.

In the 5G era and with the popularisation of apps like games, videos and social media that consume huge amounts of power, there are new demands for mobile phone with powerful battery life and fast charging speeds. Today, with a quick five minutes of charging, users can enjoy 3.6 hours of watching videos on YouTube, 5.9 hours of calling, 2.9 hours of gaming or 3.8 hours of Facebook browsing.

HONOR X9 5G supports HONOR’s innovative 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology, which can juice up the HONOR X9 5G by 50 per cent from flat in just 15 minutes and 81 per cent in just 30 mins, the fastest achieved among smartphones of the same grade and smartphones in the same category which can charge only 54 per cent in 30 minutes.

One of the main features of a modern smartphone is its display and, in HONOR X9 you get a whole lot of it. Sized at a massive 6.81-inch FullView display, the highest achieved among smartphones of the same grade and in the same category that feature maximum 6.43” or 6.5” display, HONOR X9 5G supports a full high-definition of 2388*1080 pixels and 16.7 million colours, which enhances clarity, offers a true-to-life viewing experience, and brings users the ideal companion for watching movies, browsing photos or gaming with friends.

The all-new smartphone has been designed with flagship level 1.05mm super-narrow bezels, 40 per cent narrower than most smartphones in the same category. HONOR X9 5G delivers an exceptional screen-to-body ratio of 94 per cent and presenting a truly immersive entertainment experience for cinematic movies and gaming and optimised web browsing.

Whereas other brands within the same category have largely designed their phones with 60Hz or 90Hz screen refresh rate, the HONOR X9 5G goes far beyond. It supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 60 fps, ensuring users can enjoy a superior gaming and app browsing experience, delivering enhanced performance, and a smoother web scrolling and gaming experience.

When it comes to outstanding performance at that price range, HONOR X9 5G takes the crown compared to the other major brands in the same price segment. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, taking 5G truly global and championing inspired productivity and immersive gaming.

With HONOR RAM Turbo Technology (8GB+2GB), the HONOR X9 5G can simultaneously open more applications without compromising on efficiency, ensuring an exceptionally smooth user experience no matter the task at hand. This technology in HONOR X9 5G allows the user to work simultaneously around 35 apps compared to competition which is just 15 apps at a given point of time. The HONOR RAM Turbo technology also extends the life span of the device, making the HONOR X9 5G smooth as always even after 36 Months.

The HONOR X9 5G and 4G versions will be available in the UAE market through the HONOR Online Store, Amazon, Noon, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, Carrefour, Axiom, IR shops and Lulu from May 27. The HONOR X9 5G features 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM or 256 GB ROM priced at Dh1,099 and Dh1,199 respectively. The HONOR X9 4G has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM and is priced at Dh999. The devices will be available in black or silver, and will be open for pre-order on May 20. Gift bundles for the HONOR X9 feature HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X and HONOR Care-Screen Protection six months one time as well as a free GCC joint warranty.

The HONOR online store now has a wide range of offers and benefits for customers who purchase through the portal, including free shipping for orders over 200 and seven days free return option. Also, subscribe for HONOR X9 to get a chance to win the HONOR 50Lite and Dh100 off coupon or purchase the HONOR X9 super bundle to save up to Dh350 (until June 2).

For more information, please visit www.hihonor.com/ae-en/