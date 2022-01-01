Honor offers grand deals

Armed with an enormous 4300 mAh long life battery, the Honor 50 lite, keeps users powered throughout the day on a single charge.

Honor is offering the latest deals on its smartphones — Honor 50 and Honor 50 lite, that feature innovative specs, extraordinary charging speed, and long-lasting battery.

Buy Honor 50 for a price starting from Dh1,699, and get free Honor earbuds 2 lite worth Dh299, or buy the Honor50 lite for Dh999 and get the Honor sports bluetooth earphones worth Dh109 for free.

Offers will be available throughout major electronic stores including ECity, Emax, Carrefour, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and other offline retail shops as well. Armed with an enormous 4300 mAh long life battery, the Honor 50 lite, keeps users powered throughout the day on a single charge.

The phone comes with 6.67’ Honor full view display and 1.05 mm slender bezels, achieving a 94.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

With a camera setup, comprising of a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle camera, 2 MP macro camera, the phone has embraced all the delicate details making it an intimate device.