HONOR collaborates with industry leaders to inspire creative talents

Nayla Al Khaja and Raindance Film School showcase HONOR’s Magic4 Pro’s latest features

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 11:29 AM

HONOR’s on-going vision is to empower and encourage the masses. Inspiring creative talents to unleash their creativity through delivering extraordinary results in film-making. The global technology brand recently announced its collaboration with Nayla Al Khaja and Raindance Film School for a master-class that showcased how to create a short film on HONOR Magic4 Pro. The groundbreaking features of the new HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G hosts a one-of-its-kind camera capabilities and a bundle of 'World’s 1st technologies'.

The master-class achieved huge success on the ground and gained a lot of praise as it was carefully curated to prepare the next generation of passionate film-makers and talents to shoot masterpieces simply on a smartphone.

Commenting on the collaboration, Zhao Likun, CEO, HONOR Middle East, said: “Smartphones have become much more than just a device for voice calls. Mobile film-making and short-form videos on a smartphone became a creative medium for multi-media content creation in the industry. By collaborating with industry leaders in film-making such as Raindance Film School and Nayla Al Khaja, HONOR has proved its capability to push industry boundaries by bringing that delivers limitless opportunities."

The collaboration aligns with HONOR’s vision to playing a crucial part in driving innovation and creativity within film-making through the use of smartphones within the UAE and the Middle East region, aiming to help future generations to deliver exceptional multi-media content and create short films from their perspective.

Talking about HONOR Magic4 Pro, Al Khaja said: "The concept of film-making on a smartphone has been changing dramatically over the years, how challenging for any creative talent is it to bring ideas to life and translate them for a video on a smartphone. With HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G, film-making and content creation has become easier than ever, thanks to its powerful camera capabilities, cutting edge technologies, and advanced features”.

In line with its commitment to empower creativity, HONOR also announced the launch of its competition HONOR Magic Moment Rewards with a chance to win exciting prizes and rewards. The aim of the competition is to at break through the boundary of dynamic visual expression through innovative technology, and establishing a global exchange platform of mobile photography revolved around the experience and lens expression.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful triple camera combination featuring a 50MP wide camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch colour sensor, a 50MP 122o ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP Periscope telephoto camera, all powered by best-in-class Ultra-Fusion computational photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in impressive clarity. The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilisation, to clearly capture distant scenes.

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Series features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark. The all-new HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available soon in the market and will be officially launched in the UAE on June 14 and will be available with pre-installed Google mobile services.