HONOR announces global launch of all-new HONOR X9

Featuring a long-lasting battery with innovative HONOR SuperCharge technology, the HONOR X9 also comes with a class-leading 120Hz HONOR FullView Display

Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 10:07 AM

Designed to cater to the needs of aspirational gen Z users and young millennials, global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of HONOR X9, a new flagship addition to the brands X series. The HONOR X9 comes with an ultra-large 4800mAh large battery topped up with 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge, allowing the user to rapidly power up their device to up to 81 per cent in just 30 minutes. The device delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 6.81-inch FullView Display and a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform and further complemented by HONOR RAM Turbo technology, the HONOR X9 is designed to deliver superior performance and maximum productivity and is now available in the UAE starting from Dh1099 (8GB+128GB) and Dh1199 (8GB+256GB).

4800mAh high-capacity battery with 66W HONOR SuperCharge for all-day connectivity and productivity

The HONOR X9 5G is packed with a 4800mAh long-lasting battery, delivering a full day of uninterrupted use for all-day productivity. Keeping users online and connected, the HONOR X9 5G delivers up to 12.8 hours of online video playback, or 25.6 hours of phone calling, all on a single charge, perfect for those who require enhanced battery performance to power their day.

Bringing HONOR’s powerful technology to all global smartphone users, the HONOR X9 supports HONOR’s innovative 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology, which can juice up the HONOR X9 by 50 per cent from flat in just 15 minutes and 81 per cent in just 30 mins, ensuring users can rapidly power up their device and enjoy online shopping, gaming, music, and video streaming while they are on the go. Users can relish in a faster and more efficient experience with HONOR’s SuperCharge technology.

6.81-inch HONOR FullView display for an immersive viewing experience with a comfortable grip

Boasting a 6.81-inch HONOR FullView display, supporting a full high-definition of 2388*1080 pixels and 16.7 million colours, the HONOR X9 provides a true-to-life viewing experience, bringing users the ideal companion for watching movies, browsing photos or gaming with friends. Delivering enhanced performance and a smoother web scrolling and gaming experience, the HONOR X9 5G supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz , allowing users to immerse in their favourite movie or gaming worlds.

Optimised performance powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform

The HONOR X9 5G is one of the first smartphones in the industry to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, a 6nm advanced processor backed by the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Kryo 660 CPU, taking 5G truly global and championing inspired productivity and immersive gaming.

Equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+2GB), the HONOR technology moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 8GB RAM can be increased to 10GB RAM. This technology expands RAM storage by compressing background apps and stops background processes from getting killed when users switch apps, ensuring users can take a video call and write a message and apps will still be running in the background.

Colour, pricing and availability

Designed for a style conscious audience, the HONOR X9 is available in two striking colors: Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

The HONOR X9 5G and 4G versions will be available in the UAE market through the HONOR Online Store, Amazon, Noon, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, Carrefour, Axiom, IR shops, Lulu, NESTO and KMT from May 27. The HONOR X9 5G features 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM or 256 GB ROM priced at Dh1,099 and Dh1,199 respectively. The HONOR X9 4G has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM and is priced at Dh999. The devices will be open for order on May 27 with a limited time backpack gift with every purchase.

The HONOR online store now has a wide range of offers and benefits for customers who purchase through the portal, including cash on delivery services, free shipping for orders over Dh200 and seven days free return option. Also, benefit from the lucky hour (9 AM—10 AM and 9 PM—10 PM) to get a free gift with every purchase (from May 27 to June 2) or purchase the HONOR X9 Super bundle to save up to AED350 (until June 2).

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com