HONOR and Botim collaborate to enhance user experience on HONOR Magic Vs

As a part of the collaboration, Honor consumers will enjoy better communication in different scenarios through Botim’s innovative solutions

Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 9:53 AM

The leading global technology brand HONOR, has joined forces with Botim, the MENA region's first Ultra app, to enhance the user experience on the HONOR Magic VS foldables in the Middle East and Africa. Through this strategic cooperation, HONOR and Botim will explore usage scenarios in the unfolded status and create a seamless interface showcasing their dedication to delivering the best user experience for HONOR Magic Vs consumers.

Mafeijian (Mr. House), country manager at HONOR GCC, said: "We are excited to partner with Botim to further enrich the user experience on our all-new foldable HONOR Magic VS. By combining our cutting-edge technology with the innovative solutions offered by Botim, we are reshaping the way people connect, communicate, and experience the world around them."

Through this partnership, users of HONOR Magic VS will benefit from a seamless and enhanced experience in various scenarios, enabling them to communicate effortlessly. They will have the ability to engage in multiple conversations simultaneously, facilitating chat with multiple people at once. Additionally, users can freely adjust the window size and seamlessly switch between split and full screen modes, providing flexibility in managing their communication needs.

The collaboration also allows for quick and efficient contact switching, optimizing chatting efficiency. Moreover, users can easily navigate through pages using the bottom navigation panel, enabling swift and convenient page switching. With these advancements, HONOR Magic VS users will enjoy a streamlined and intuitive communication experience that caters to their diverse needs.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Astra Tech’s founder and Botim’s CEO, said: “We are excited to collaborate with HONOR and integrate our innovative features into the exceptional HONOR Magic VS. This collaboration is a game-changer for both Botim and HONOR users, as it brings a seamless and enhanced communication experience to their fingertips. By combining our expertise, we are reshaping how people connect, communicate, and experience the world around them. Together, we are committed to providing our users with an unparalleled level of convenience, functionality, and satisfaction.”

The partnership between HONOR and Botim signifies a shared vision of transforming the way people connect and communicate in the digital era. By leveraging the capabilities of the HONOR Magic VS and the innovative features of Botim, the partnership aims to provide users with a seamless and enhanced communication experience.

The introduction of foldable phones has brought a remarkable shift in the way people utilize smartphones, fundamentally changing their mobile experiences. These cutting-edge devices, including the HONOR Magic VS, have redefined the conventional smartphone landscape by offering users expansive, flexible screens that can be unfolded for enhanced multitasking and portability.

Price and Availability

The HONOR Magic Vs is available now for purchase in two stunning colors – Cyan and Black. Inspired by the lush green colors in nature, the one-of-a-kind Cyan colourway is the perfect choice for the fashionable crowd, and Black, a classic colourway that never goes out of style.

HONOR Magic Vs is available in UAE Markets at a price of Dh6499 and special gifts worth Dh1498 including HONOR Watch GS3, one-year extended warranty (24 months total) and Aramid Case.

HONOR Magic Vs will be available for purchase through HONOR Online Store, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Etisalat by e&.

