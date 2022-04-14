Home is where the heart is this Ramadan with InsuranceMarket.ae

Alfred, Brand Mascot at InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

We can’t quite believe that Ramadan has now been with us for one whole week already. For many, the nightly ritual of gathering with family and friends for Iftar is the main pastime, whilst for others, that time also includes shopping for new items: with homeware being a particularly popular purchase. Ramadan is, after all, traditionally seen as an opportunity to wow guests with the finest furnishings and fare.

We wondered if this had an impact on insurance, so asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their thoughts.

“Every Ramadan sees a huge focus on home and hospitality,” said Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer. “Whether gathering for a meal, or enjoying some quiet contemplative time, your space becomes a special sanctuary. So, many people seize this seasonal chance to buy sofas, serveware and much more besides and in doing so, can spend significant sums of money. However, what isn’t on most people’s shopping lists is a good Home insurance policy with contents cover. Whilst items can be big or small, their cumulative value quickly adds up to a sum that many people couldn’t afford in the event of a large or total loss,” she added.

CEO Avinash Babur continued: “With the majority of residents renting here in Dubai, many people overlook the purchase of home insurance, mistakenly believing it only suitable for owner occupiers. However, it is increasingly important for those in multi-tenure let premises as you don’t necessarily have control of the environment in which your contents are stored. Fire, water damage, accidental damage and theft are just some of the real risks that should be considered, and ones that a good home policy will protect your possessions against,” he concluded.

With premiums starting from one dirham a day, we’re convinced that a call to InsuranceMarket.ae will leave us feeling more content by having contents cover in our home!