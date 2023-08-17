Hollywood stars prefer Aziz Alharthi for their short-term rental needs

The serial entrepreneur is eyeing major expansion in the upcoming few months which includes foray into short-term rentals segment in Dubai

By Vasujit Kalia Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 2:37 PM

The most preferred choice when it comes to short-term rental needs for the famous Hollywood as well as Bollywood movie actors is no other than Aziz Alharthi. Even Hollywood and Bollywood stars swears by his name. In fact, many famous actors from the tinsel town are preferring Alharthi to guide them when it comes to investing in Dubai's booming real estate short-term rental market.

The real estate industry has experienced significant growth and changes over the past few years. Serial entrepreneur Alharthi is eyeing major expansion in the upcoming few months which includes foray into short-term rentals segment in Dubai.

As per the figures issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD), recently Dubai's real estate market recorded 670 sales transactions worth Dh2.03 billion, in addition to 112 mortgage deals totalling Dh724.49 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to Dh94.95 million. The sales included 599 villas and apartments worth Dh1.7 billion, and 71 land plots worth Dh328.06 million.

The mortgages comprised 94 villas and apartments worth Dh702.13 million and 18 land plots valued at Dh22.36 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over Dh2.8 billion.

Alharthi spoke at length about his company focusing on short-term rentals and the USP of his company, “We are bullish about short-term rentals in Dubai simply because we saw a great potential in this city. Dubai's rapid growth in terms of infrastructure is truly remarkable. With new restaurants, hotels, and even beaches constantly being inaugurated, it is evident that the city is experiencing a significant surge in development. The rate at which these establishments are popping up every few months showcases Dubai's commitment to providing top-notch experiences for residents and visitors alike. This continuous expansion solidifies Dubai's position as a global hub for tourism and hospitality. I always wanted to grab this opportunity and for this reason I moved to Dubai. Our USP is to evaluate your property and give authentic advice on whether it is going to work or not. We then work on the property to make it a money generating machine for you. We also help you keep that property in a perfect condition."

Speaking at length about his expansion plans and Dubai property scenario, Alharthi said, “In terms of expansion, Dubai was always on my radar. After gaining huge success in Miami, I now want to focus on the Middle Eastern region, as I see a very big opportunity here. In fact, the tourism in Saudi Arabia is the next big thing and it will take over the entire Middle East in few years. I advise people to make real estate investments in Dubai as it offers one of the highest rental yields in the world, Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world in terms of population, it has a world-class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong and transparent regulations, tax free and freehold and also provides property investment visa for properties above Dh1 million which no other city in the world offers."

— Vasujit Kalia is a freelance writer.