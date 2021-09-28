Heriot-Watt confirms participation at Expo 2020 Dubai

Heriot-Watt is one of the 28 participating universities from across the globe and is one of two UK universities taking part.

Heriot-Watt University, a global institution with campuses in Dubai, Edinburgh, Orkney, the Scottish Borders and Malaysia, is participating in Expo 2020.

Confirming that Heriot-Watt is one of four organisations supporting the official UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Gillian Murray, deputy principal (Enterprise and Business) at Heriot-Watt University, said: “Leading academics from Heriot-Watt will be showcasing the university’s expertise on the world stage at this significant gathering of 190 countries, contributing to and driving forward solutions to some of the world’s most significant challenges.

Sectors of focus will include sustainability, robotics and artificial intelligence, energy, health, and education (including skills and learning).”

She added that on December 8, 2021, Heriot-Watt will be hosting a Future Skills Conference exploring the industries of the future and the jobs of tomorrow with the university demonstrating how to harness the benefits of emerging technologies in skills development, teaching and learning.

The National Robotarium, a world-leading research facility for robotics and artificial intelligence, will present how robotics will change and complement the workplace including preparation for an AI-driven future, transforming the labour market including upskilling and reskilling the existing workforce.

“We will also explore a Zero Carbon Future through the Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy and how partnerships and global collaborative working will aid the journey to net-zero emissions,” Murray added.

