Having a healthy ‘app-titude’ with InsuranceMarket.ae and ENHAPP

From L to R: Yoshan Amarasinghe, Business Development Manager, Vinay Nair, Director of Product and Marketing at ENHAPP with Grishma Apte, General Manager, myAlfred LLC

Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

They say health is wealth and we’d agree, there really is no way you can put a price on feeling fit and healthy. However, what you can cost out is what you need to spend to maintain a healthy lifestyle. As we get older, health and fitness are things we need to work on, maintain and keep track of, and with lifestyle-related conditions being the top health problems in the UAE, it’s vital that you keep a track of your vital signs. That’s why we were excited to hear about local insurance giant InsuranceMarket.ae’s latest partnership with the leading digital health and wellness platform, Energy and Happiness (ENHAPP). We asked executives from the two companies to tell us more.

Vinay Nair, director — product and marketing at ENHAPP, said: “The team at ENHAPP is excited to partner with the myAlfred rewards portal as we see real synergies in our respective vision. ENHAPP is an innovative, digital-wellness platform which serves both individuals and corporates. Lifestyle-based health conditions like diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension and thyroid are a growing concern for the population of the UAE and through myAlfred, ENHAPP aims to reach out to these ‘at risk’ individuals and assist them in preventing these conditions or managing it better.”

Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, added: “We’re all about the exclusives at myAlfred, so we were delighted when the ENHAPP team said they would create a bespoke myAlfred lifestyle change solution — The Express Health package. Through a holistic approach for self-care, fitness, nutrition and medical conditions management, users can improve their eating habits, fitness and reduce stress levels by tracking their lifestyle habits and making the necessary changes to improve overall wellbeing. And that’s not all. We’re also delighted to have secured a flat 30 per cent discount on their special three-month package that addresses any of these conditions: diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, PCOS, and thyroid. So there really is something for everyone.”

We are convinced, and are logging on to myAlfred now to sign up for our healthier lifestyle!