Hale Education Group aims to increase its student base by 50 per cent

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 3:24 PM

In commemoration of 10 years of excellent service to students from all over the globe, Hale Education Group is all set to host a gala event. The milestone achievement will be commemorated at Hale’s brand new, full floor office in Barsha Heights on September 18. With a purpose built to put student-experience at its centre, the office houses 15 break-out rooms and a massive co-working space designed as an open workstation for Hale's students. Hale has also scaled its team of consultants, bringing in new members from across the world including Ivy League graduates with multiple master’s degrees, experienced admissions officers, and Fulbright scholars, to name a few.

Peter Davos, founder, Hale Education Group, said: "We warmly open our doors for students, parents, and professionals to come experience a KHDA approved institution for test prep and admissions services and interact with the best consultants in the region. Hale has helped over 1,000 students make their higher education dreams a reality. Join the event’s seminars, workshops, and information sessions to find out how we can help yours, as well."

The gala event will also feature live music and dance performances by our very own students. Hale is committed to building communities, and is excited for students, educators, and all attendees to consider this as an opportunity to network and get to know each other well. To honour the celebration and festivity of the event, Hale is also offering special discounts on its services and free consultation to interested students and families.

“We have always worked together as a unit — parents, students, counsellors, and this is not simply Hale's achievement, but ours. We hope you will come to celebrate this milestone,” added Davos.

With the opening of the new office, Hale Education Group aims to increase its student base by 50 per cent from over 12 nationalities.