GETEX returns with host of options for higher education

GETEX will incorporate 25 regional and international schools from the UAE, USA, Canada, UK and India that offer top quality K-12 education.

The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) is all set to return to Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from February 24 to 26 to cater to surge in the demand for multi-faceted, quality education that will secure the future of young adults in a competitive job market.

The show will facilitate over 20,000 expat and local students getting a run down on higher education and occupational training options offered by institutions from 27 countries. High school students passing out from any of the curricula being offered in the country, be it International Baccalaureate (IB), British, American, Indian or any other, will be able to follow through on their higher education pursuits. Concurrently, working professionals may use this opportunity to explore professional and career advancement programmes including diplomas, masters and doctorate programmes, corporate, management and skill building certifications, amongst others.

GETEX will incorporate 25 regional and international schools from the UAE, USA, Canada, UK and India that offer top quality K-12 education. New to the show this year is the first GETEX education leaders networking reception that will set the stage for principals of schools, university heads and leading regional education regulators to meet, network and explore collaborate efforts for the benefit students and student retention, in pursuit of a higher agenda that accelerates student intake numbers in the UAE.

Additionally, a series of education-centric seminars are open to visitors on the show floor.