Gautier brings iconic French sustainable furniture to Dubai

Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 4:28 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 4:30 PM

Gautier, the luxury French furniture brand, is bringing its Domino collection, a range of home furniture and decor to Dubai. The brand offers stylish pieces made with sustainable and durable materials in a range of adaptable styles. Synonymous with lasting luxury, Gautier offers the perfect pieces to liven up the most elegant homes. All of the brand’s carefully designed pieces are made in their three factories in Vendée, France.

Gautier exemplifies the French art of living and offers a full range of living solutions to the Dubai market — including master and kid’s bedrooms, sofas, dining sets, smart/storage solutions, and living and outdoor furniture. Their catalogue of kid’s furniture consists of thoughtfully designed pieces for children to enjoy and grow with. The brand offers key pieces like beds, sofas, shelving, and dining solutions, as well as decorative home decor pieces that add interest to every room in a modern yet artful way. They even offer customisation options for furniture so customers can create the perfect piece to suit their homes.

Sustainability has been a key focus for the brand since the very beginning. The furniture pieces are designed to minimise waste and maximise utility in every way. The wood used for furniture production comes exclusively from sustainably managed forests within 300 km of their factories. Each of their furniture pieces is crafted to perfection to ensure longevity and functionality for every home. The brand also offers a 10-year warranty on their products, ensuring that customers can enjoy their eco-friendly furniture for a long time.

The brand has a 60-year legacy that started in 1960 and is trusted globally with over 100 stores globally offering its unique products. Gautier also offers a free design service for customers looking to furnish their homes from scratch. Their catalogue can be browsed in person at the exclusive Gautier store in Dubai, located at Exit 42, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa, Rostamani Business Center.

For more info, visit: www.gautier.ae