Funun Arts makes ‘Art for a Cause’ the new vogue in sustainability

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:52 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:17 AM

Funun Arts is organising the annual student art show with a great cause in mind — sustainability. The art show is taking place at the De Montfort University, Dubai until November 6. “It’s easy to shape ideologies, principles, and aspirations when one is young. It is the ideal time to instil compassion, kindness, and inclusion in their mind.

This compassion shall develop into a feeling of oneness with the rest of the world. This can make young people more attached to nature, more responsible when it comes to conservation, and more inclusive in terms of diverse forms of life on earth,” said Shiba Khan, founder and CEO of Funun Arts.

“The intention was to familiarise the students with sustainability as a concept and the significance of each goal associated with it. By creating an artwork based on the goal, they are unknowingly researching SDGs and brainstorming about the various aspects of the goal which they would like to foreground in their artwork.

Art and education come together, and the creative process makes it fun-filled as well as highly enlightening to the students,” slated Farah Khan, co-founder of Funun Arts.