Form Hotel salutes super dads with an exclusive Father’s Day interaction

The luxury boutique hotel paid tribute to all the fathers by hosting an insightful discussion with three key speakers coming from different backgrounds

Mohamad Yaman Lababidi — a father, entrepreneur, civil engineer and a lifestyle and travel influencer on social media; Walid Riachy — an actor and lifestyle influencer; and Hussam AlNabulsi — a lifestyle influencer, pose after the discussion. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 5:03 PM

Form Hotel celebrates Father’s Day with an exclusive interaction in the company of key social media personalities in the region. Often seen as unsung heroes, fathers are the most selfless and caring human beings who play a significant role in every child’s life.

The luxury boutique hotel paid tribute to all the fathers by hosting an insightful discussion with three key speakers coming from different backgrounds. The interaction took place at the hotel, where the hosts and speakers got the opportunity to meet and introduce themselves.

The speakers included Mohamad Yaman Lababidi — a father, entrepreneur, civil engineer and a lifestyle and travel influencer on social media; Walid Riachy — an actor and lifestyle influencer; and Hussam AlNabulsi — a lifestyle influencer.

The highlights of the discussion included the journey of fatherhood which is a life changing experience in itself. The speakers expanded on the changes and responsibilities that follow after stepping into fatherhood and how sharing equal responsibilities should not be shameful, but rather an essential step to help both partners in a relationship.

Some of the other topics included perspectives on positive fatherhood and valuable lessons learned from their father which shaped them to be who they are today. These lessons included forgiveness, patience, adaptation and optimism.

When asked to give a message to all aspiring fathers, Yaman Lababidi said: “The most beautiful part of being a father is when you see the future in your child. The one who will make you stand when you are weak. I see myself happy in the future when I look at my son. If you’re aspiring to be a father, you have to be patient, kind, merciful and supportive, and most of all you have to be prepared to have a family.”