Five million steps for Eros Group employees

Mohammad Badri, Director, Eros Group

Employees of multi-brand retailer Eros Group are clocking in their 30 minutes to a healthier lifestyle per day, coming a few steps closer to their goal of five million steps for the Dubai Fitness Challenge. More than 1,000 employees are taking around 800,000 steps per day as part of Eros Group’s fitness initiative.

Mohammad Badri, director, Eros Group, said: “We join Dubai in embracing a healthy lifestyle and in recognising the importance of physical, mental and social well-being. We are embracing this fitness journey to make a difference, and to be in the best shape and ensure employees maintain a work-life balance and create a positive environment for all our employees.”

To keep employees motivated to hit their fitness target, Eros Group is also giving away gifts like the premium Amazfit watches and vouchers to the weekly winners of the Eros Fitness Challenge.

The annual Dubai Fitness Challenge runs until November 27 and encourages residents and tourists to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, with the aim of making Dubai the world’s most active city. The initiative is led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, who launched the Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2017.