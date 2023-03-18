FedEx adds delivery options and alerts on Whatsapp

Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:34 PM

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is enhancing its services with delivery notifications and personalised options now available on WhatsApp. The integration of one of the world’s most popular instant messaging apps into the FedEx Delivery Manager International (FDMi) e-commerce solution is being launched in the UAE.

FDMi is an interactive e-commerce delivery solution that provides customisable delivery options and alerts. E-tailers using the solution can offer their customers the ability to pick the timing and location of their deliveries to fit their schedule – and change the delivery address when the shipment is in transit – giving them extra flexibility at no extra cost.

Taarek Hinedi, vice-president, FedEx Express Middle East and Africa operations, said: “Seamless solutions and customer-centricity lie at the heart of our operations. The integration of WhatsApp in the FDMi e-commerce solution is an exciting addition to our suite of digital services for our customers and e-tailers. The aspect of increased transparency and traceability through their mobile device offers consumers the much-needed reassurance and enhances the last-mile delivery experience. These service enhancements are critical in delivering unique, customer-focused experiences.”

Recipients can message and chat with FedEx directly as well as access tracking status and re-direct options with the click of a button directly in the WhatsApp chat window.

Integrating WhatsApp into FDMi is a win-win for all participants in the e-commerce ecosystem. FDMi helps e-tailers, especially SMEs, provide a differentiated service offer. Customers get more peace of mind through the traceability of their package on their mobile devices, as well as an enhanced online shopping experience. It also helps FedEx minimise delivery attempts to recipients who may not be at the registered delivery address.