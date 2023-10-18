Federal Soft Systems Inc. revolutionises IT solutions with the launch of '1-Hour Developer' platform

by Anam Khan Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 3:06 PM

Federal Soft Systems Inc. has unveiled an innovative platform called '1-Hour Developer' in response to the growing demand among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide and the need for cost and time optimisation among larger companies. This groundbreaking platform allows businesses to hire developers for as little as an hour to fulfil their IT and business requirements, resulting in significant cost and time savings.

Kishore Kumar Yedam, CEO, Federal Soft Systems Inc, expressed his enthusiasm for this unique concept, saying: "In our 1-Hour Developer platform, we have over 500 developers actively engaged. Achieving more than 650 hours of cumulative software development work and over 1200 gigs to date is a testament to the tremendous efforts of our team."

As the software development industry continues to expand, software developers are taking centre stage in the IT landscape, crafting documentation strategies that drive business growth by reducing customer service and problem-resolution costs through clear and comprehensive approaches.

In today's competitive marketplace, companies of all sizes are investing in custom software solutions to maintain their competitive edge. Federal Soft Systems Inc. offers an excellent solution for clients seeking to hire software engineers for a single day or even just an hour, depending on their specific needs.

"We currently employ over 1000 individuals and aim to expand this number to over 5000 worldwide, ultimately achieving unicorn status by December 2025. To support this growth, we are expanding our office branches in India, the USA, and Canada," added Yedam.

The '1-Hour Developer' platform offers a wide range of skills, including JavaScript, Python, NodeJS, and more, catering to users' IT support requirements. With a talented pool of technical experts, the platform allows clients to hire software developers for one-hour stints as needed, ensuring uninterrupted productivity. This platform empowers organisations to quickly onboard gig workers for flexible durations and reasonable costs, meeting business needs in a just-in-time manner. It addresses the evolving demands of gig software developers in India, enabling them to scale up to cater to agile business needs effectively.