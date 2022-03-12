F5 Global features Apparel Group women employees

The campaign features Apparel Group’s female employees and promotes diversity, equality, and inclusion in addition to environmentally-friendly fashion.

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:26 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:47 PM

F5 Global launched their athleisure collection ‘Her’ on International Women’s Day. The campaign focuses on # BreaktheBias, which is the theme for 2022. The objective of the campaign is to challenge gender stereotypes, forge positive visibility for women and celebrate women’s achievements. The campaign features Apparel Group’s female employees and promotes diversity, equality, and inclusion in addition to environmentally-friendly fashion.

Sarisha Ved, the founder of F5 Global, said: “It’s F5 Global’s brand ethos to make gender-inclusive and planet-friendly choices. As a 16-year-old girl, I am #BreakingtheBias. We can reshape our perception of how we view ourselves as women and make a positive impact on the community.”

The company believes in diversity and understands that fashion comes in all shapes and sizes without harming the environment. The campaign features a multi-cultural group of women, ranging from the age group of 19-40.

Launched in 2020, F5 Global is currently available across multiple Athlete’s Co (ACO) stores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Shoppers can also place their orders on 6thstreet.com and the f5global.com website.