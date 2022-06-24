Explore STEPN, Xchange Monster and Bitcoin

In a survey conducted by Statista, it was revealed that over 78 per cent of the world's population in 2020 were smartphone users, with this number likely to have increased in the two years since this data was collected.

As such, for crypto to truly thrive and find its place as an equal to fiat currency, having mobile phone capabilities is essential for any token or project wanting to survive in the current market. Three crypto projects that understand this, and are utilising the potential of crypto on mobile devices to their advantage, are Xchange Monster (MXCH), STEPN (GMT) and Bitcoin (BTC).

GMT runs ahead in the dApp race

The utility of smartphones is vast, being able to achieve a variety of functions from tracking your location, to digitally holding credit and debit cards, to counting the number of steps an individual takes in any given period. It is truly incredible what such a small device is capable of, and for dApp developers, this vastness of functions provides phenomenal fuel for crafting innovative projects.

Take GMT, for example, where users' mobile devices become pedometers. By downloading the app to their smartphone device, setting up a wallet, and obtaining a sneaker NFT, GMT can keep track of users steps throughout the day, converting these steps into native tokens which can then be used to buy more in-game assets to increase token yield and increase the potential of giving more valuable NFTs.

The appeal of movement-based mobile gaming is something that has already been proven, with many pointing to the success of apps like Pokemon GO to prove that creating a reward system for walking or jogging can be wildly effective. And if an app can be that successful with a reward system of collectable monsters, just how successful could a dApp with a reward system of NFT sneakers and tokens with real-world value be?

So, for those looking for a fun crypto app or those wanting to make a profit from their walks and runs, be sure to check out GMT.

MXCH puts power in people's pockets

As a new platform entering the crypto gaming space, MXCH is doing everything in its power to carve out a space for itself in the industry, employing a variety of aspects to its platform to form a large and loyal user base. One way they are doing this is through their mobile app, known as the Monster Wallet.

The Monster Wallet app serves the purpose of allowing users to observe their assets and tokens in a single place, including native MXCH tokens and alternative tokens from different games and blockchains. It is incredibly convenient, and gives users a better grasp on their finances in the Xchange Monster MXCH ecosystem, with everything held in a single place that is easy to navigate and understand.

Furthermore, through the Monster Wallet app, users can also engage with the wider crypto market, with the ability to buy, sell, and trade tokens all while being given accurate readings of the market's current state through the app. This means that users have access to live, reliable readings on the market, allowing them to make more informed decisions, and engage with the market no matter where they are.

To top it all off, the Monster Wallet app allows users the ability to easily transfer crypto tokens into fiat currency. This has been made possible through Xchange Monsters MXCH regulation and monitoring by the VQF, under the supervision of the Swiss Financial Conduct Authority.

As a team with over 40 years of experience in finance and technology sectors, such as CFO Jaclyn Struls’s decade in running global finance teams, MXCH and their Monster Wallet app have been designed by true industry professionals, who know how to create the best user experience.

So, for a mobile crypto app and gaming platform with more to offer, don’t sleep on MXCH.

BTC blazes a trail

If the potential and importance of smartphones in the crypto space hasn't been emphasised enough, look no further than the cryptocurrency founding father BTC, and the emphasis they put on mobile wallets.

When going through the process of creating a BTC wallet, the first option given to users is the option for which operating system to have the wallet created on. The first operating systems suggested are Android and Apple— the two leading smartphone operating systems.

The fact that smartphone wallets are so immediately pushed, suggesting their high popularity, is proof of just how key smartphones and smartphone technology is to the crypto space.

So if Bitcoin BTC suggests you get a mobile crypto wallet, it is likely a good idea to get involved.

