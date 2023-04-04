Experience an illuminating Ramadan at Four Points By Sheraton Production City, Dubai

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:17 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM

Four Points by Sheraton Production City, Dubai embraces the Holy Month of Ramadan with a variety of exceptional experiences showcasing true hospitality paired with our renowned service. Ideal for celebrating with families and loved ones, Iftar is available daily in Wagah Border until the end of Ramadan.

When asked about Ramadan season, Shahzad Butt, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Production City, said: “Ramadan is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the spirit of togetherness and create unforgettable memories. We are proud of the culinary excellence of our chefs who have made elaborate arrangements to provide a unique experience for all our visitors. We invite our guests to break their fast with a special Indian-Pakistani Iftar every day.”

Wagah Border

Wagah Border invites guests for a sumptuous Iftar throughout the Holy Month. The Iftar features an extensive desi buffet bound to tantalise your tastebuds.

The menu and recipes presented at Wagah Border are inspired by a love story between an Indian girl and a Pakistani guy whose fate played an important role in gathering them for their love of cooking.

Together, they gained confidence in the kitchen by making things that once seemed complicated and started to impress guests with their homemade dinners.

The secret to good food is sourcing 'the finest ingredients'. Each dish on the menu carries a testimony of culinary heritage, from classic Indian kebabs to Pakistani curries flavoured with coconut milk and fresh spices. You will be treated to a culinary feast, with enticing flavours, fantastic presentation, and warm hospitality.

Iftar is available daily from sunset until 10:00 PM and is priced at Dh 149 per person inclusive of Ramadan Juices and Water.

The Iftar delicacies have been curated by some of the best and most talented chefs. Wagah Border is also available for group iftar bookings and private iftar gatherings.

Gift Vouchers

Ramadan is the ideal time to share the blessings of the Holy Month. Treat friends, family, associates or clients to an indulgent Iftar at Wagah Border with our gift vouchers.

Early reservations can avail of the iftar for just Dh 99. The offer is available for a limited time only.

For bookings or to purchase vouchers, please e-mail – Najukta.sayyad@marriott.com