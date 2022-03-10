Entrepreneur Hasan Marafi builds an empire for all the budding traders with his firm RippyGod Global LLC

Discipline can take you to places where motivation can’t. If merely motivational quotes would suffice then every individual would have been successful. Defying all odds and transforming challenges into opportunities, Hasan Marafi has established himself as one of the most sought-after names in the entrepreneurial world.

Citing an example for all the young lads, Marafi has distinguished himself with his exceptional skills as a derivatives trader. Away from the rat race of mainstream jobs, the trader has been living a steady lifestyle with finances flowing like a river. The primary goal behind pursuing a career as a trader is that the profession offers instant gratification.

Starting his journey as a trader at 18, Marafi has built a lucrative portfolio, thereby helping many students become successful traders. In his career of seven years, he has mentored thousands of students through his mentorship programs about creating a steady wealth portfolio. However, his pathway towards success was full of ups and downs.

As a highly-experienced stock and derivatives trader, Marafi revealed that studying the financial market is crucial. “Investing money just by guessing game can turn out to be a blunder. One must have thorough knowledge about trading before wanting to become a trader”, he quoted.

Apart from his immense knowledge and experience in derivatives trading, his holistic lifestyle has created wonders for Marafi. The 25-year-old entrepreneur is an early bird who loves to begin his day with the sunrise. The first thing for him is building a watchlist followed by trading setups and attending the pre-market webinar. He furthermore stated that he engages in live trading from 9:30 AM after which he trades with signals till 4 PM.

Speaking about his routine lifestyle, Marafi said: “I have always wanted to escape the ordinary. The monotonous job is not my cup of tea as I never thought of living a life like a robot and working in a fixed time setup. Trading has made me understand the meaning of financial freedom, and that is something that I am passing it forward to my students.” During the evenings, the trader usually has his slots booked for mentorship programs along with other business ventures.

After years of expertise and experience, Marafi started a company named RippGod Global LLC. The trading firm provides access to daily market insights and provides useful information about stock and derivatives trading. Moreover, RippyGod Global LLC supports different platforms like Das Traders, InteractiveBrokers, Trading View, Discord and Webull among other platforms.

When asked about the key takeaways he has learnt as a trader, the entrepreneur revealed that he has become patient. “To build a profitable portfolio, it is imperative to be patient because trading is a long-term marathon and not a sprint race”, he added. Interestingly, Marafi went on to say that he would have been an investment banker if not a successful trader.

However, his journey has been inspiring, and Marafi has never looked back. Apart from his firm RippyGod Global LLC, Hasan has created an exclusive community platform called Rippy Global where the members get technical support and watchlists through Rippy Global Discord Community. Sharing his knowledge through the community platform, the entrepreneur is motivating many people to live a life free from financial barriers.