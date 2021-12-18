Ecoway raises sustainability portfolio

Marketed under the brand MyEarthTM, the primary product from Ecoway Global is a cassava starch-based alternative to single-use plastics. It is produced in standard sizes of carry bags, bin-liners and laundry bags, etc. They are visually similar to existing plastic products.

Ecoway Global LLC and the Government of Gabon have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote, supply and setup a manufacturing facility of cassava starch-based products, which will replace single-use plastic products.

At a media briefing at Expo 2020 Dubai, Prof Lee White, Gabon minister for forest and environment, said that his ministry is in an advanced stage to introduce legislation to ban single-use plastic bags in the country as it envisions to become the ‘Green Superpower of Africa’.

“It is interesting to see how industrial cassava can be turned into the equivalent of plastic bags, which have similar strength and durability, and they are more sustainable, eco-friendly and, thus, present a viable alternative after plastics are banned,” he said.

The Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), which is the biggest hub of economic activities in Gabon, has undertaken the task to provide infrastructure and logistical support to the venture.