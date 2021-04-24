- EVENTS
Dune previews 2021 Ramadan Collection
Footwear and accessories brand Dune London recently hosted the Ramadan Collection 2021 preview for the holy month of Ramadan at its flagship store at The Dubai Mall.
The evening was hosted by Zena Louay, the face of the campaign and the event witnessed attendance by other influencers and key guests.
Dune London's beautifully-curated capsule collection is of timeless styles, designed for the holy month and beyond.
Featuring elegant and feminine footwear with statement matching bags, luxurious textures and considered detailing, perfect for honouring traditions at home or gathering for Iftars with friends and family.
Special occasions call for statement accessories; featuring shimmering ombre embellishments and glimmering fabrics, each piece promises to elevate your outfit when you want to look your best.
Through a variety of heel heights, styles and matching accessories, consider these pieces worthy accompaniments to all Ramadan celebrations, however they may look this year.
