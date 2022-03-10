Dr Chris Zaino helps men reclaim their vitality

Advances in medical technology are increasingly improving the length and quality of our lives. An expanding field, regenerative medicine helps restore the functionality of cells & tissues and is used in several degenerative disorders. These treatments have a significant impact on men’s health, helping them overcome common challenges like anxiety, erectile dysfunction, and heart disease.

As reported by Allied Market Research, the global regenerative medicine market was valued at $5,444 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $39,325 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 32.2 per cent from 2017 to 2023. The factors driving the growth of this market include the emergence of stem cell technology, untapped potential of nanotechnology, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies, advancement in monitoring devices and surgical technologies, rise in the incidence of degenerative diseases, and shortage of organs for transplantation. An increase in focus on stem cells and growth in R&D activities in emerging economies are expected to supplement the market growth. Stem cells are capable of proliferation and differentiation, which increase their importance in this field.

Entrepreneur Dr Chris Zaino went through a difficult episode in his life marked by depression, brain fog, and a multitude of debilitating symptoms. He couldn’t find a cure for his problems in traditional methods, so he sought out alternative solutions. That’s when Dr Zaino found regenerative medicine and its exceptional healing properties. Inspired by the stunning results, he decided to use his platform as an international speaker and dedicate himself to helping other men reclaim their vitality through these remedies.

Dr Zaino captivates audiences by telling them how to maximise their bodies’ potential. He then channels them to the ultramodern therapies at the RegenerAge clinic in Cancun, Mexico. Partnered with distinguished medical professionals like founder Dr Joel I. Osorio and Dr Kristoffer T. Chaffin, Dr Zaino represents the clinic and its commitment to recapture men’s true power. Through his dynamic words, Dr Zaino raises awareness about the transformative qualities of RegenerAge’s stem cell-based treatments and trademark procedure for balancing hormones and upgrading personal biology.

Some of the world’s most influential leaders are now working individually with Dr Zaino to improve their functionality. His extensive dedication to sheikhs and middle eastern men has made him one of the most sought after spokespersons for the subject in Dubai.

A success case, Dr Zano’s story proves what Regenerate can do for men.

