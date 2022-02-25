Dr Amir Hashemloo creates waves in the medical field

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 1:16 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 1:18 PM

There are too many success stories in this world, and it is only natural for people to wonder about the factors that might have helped these people chase success and attain excellence in their respective industries. Out of the many industries, the medical field is one consisting of several domains, and many established doctors, surgeons, and medical professionals excelling at their specific niches. Among them, we noticed how a doctor and a cosmetic specialist went ahead in attaining the status of a celebrity cosmetic doctor, performing some of the most complex treatments, and giving out the best results possible. We are talking about none other than Dr Amir Hashemloo, the man who has been bringing great advent in the medical field with his expertise in cosmetic treatments.

Wondering who is Dr Amir Hashemloo? Well, this passionate being graduated from Shahid Beheshti University with a degree in medicine. He was raised in Tehran, Iran, and since a very early age, if anything attracted him, it was the medical field. He was highly supported by his loved ones, which increased his confidence to pursue his dreams to do something bigger and better in the industry by honing his skills in becoming a niche doctor. That’s what he became after doing exceptionally well at the university where he studied. Today, it won’t be wrong to say that Dr Hashemloo has taken over the fields of hair, beauty, and skin and has become one of the leading physicians and cosmetic doctors in Iran. His expertise includes adjusting and contouring the face to natural proportions, which has turned him into a remarkable restorative cosmetic specialist.

Dr Hashemloo is known for his custom technique that rectifies the eye and eyebrow frame outline. Bringing in so much innovation in the field and with vigour taking each step forward at a time with the genuine intent to bring more incredible innovations and treatments in the niche, Dr Amir Hashemloo has indeed come a long way and wants to continue doing that for the years to come.

To know more, follow him on Instagram @dr.amirhashemloo