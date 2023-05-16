DLK Fashion Shows announces a new project Mrs Earth UAE 2023

Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 10:10 AM Last updated: Tue 16 May 2023, 10:16 AM

History of success to launch the first time in Dubai UAE project, Mrs Earth. Organiser and founder Diana Gerrard as chairperson announced the concept at a press conference on May 11, held at Arjaan by Rotana Dubai, Media City. Gerrard said the organisation is yet to announce more details, including the date and venue of the main event.

Mrs Earth UAE is organised by a team led by Gerrard and Liliya Kirillova, the co-founders of Mrs Universe UAE, Mrs Earth UAE, and DLK Fashion Shows. Gerrard is a renowned fashion icon who has been featured on the cover pages of global fashion magazines, such as ELLE Magazine Arabia and Vogue China. Gerrard and Kirillova are also fashion entrepreneurs and celebrity public relations (PR) executives.

Also attended by iconic personalities as official councils Mrs Earth UAE Chorouk Chelouati, Miss Arab World, Lamiaa Menhal a𝚖𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚛 𝚘𝚏 𝙼𝚘𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝙰𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚜 𝚒𝚗 𝚄𝙰E and Stefano Iorini, founder of Monviso Italian Natural Mineral water.

Mrs Earth is a globally-renowned beauty pageant that goes beyond the celebration of physical beauty. It is a platform that nurtures and empowers young women to become ambassadors for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Mrs UAE Earth strives to empower, celebrate, and promote the beauty, intellect, and achievements of women from across the United Arab Emirates. Our mission is to create a platform that encourages positive change, fosters personal growth, and advocates for environmental sustainability. the company is committed to promoting environmental awareness and preservation, as we believe that protecting our planet is crucial for future generations. The delegates are encouraged to become advocates and use their voices to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote eco-friendly practices in everyday life.

The official mission and philanthropic initiative of the Mrs Earth UAE platform is to inspire change and overcome nature's issues collectively.

As a platform with a mission to create wealth and long-term value with a focus on sustainability, our impact is driven by promoting the Development of better business through responsible women considering a broad range of CSR objectives. Mrs Earth UAE proudly provides a supportive fund to create an impact – nature-based net zero community of environmental campaign to connect, inspire, and take action to deliver the message of climate change impact and sustainability. Together, we can create a brighter, more beautiful, and sustainable future for ourselves, our families, and our planet.

Mrs Earth is well supported by Monviso Italian Natural Mineral Water, which is a globally-renowned beauty pageant that goes beyond the celebration of Empower Women. According to Iorini: "It is a platform which nurtures and empowers young women to become ambassadors for environmental protection and sustainable development is very important in supporting awareness of not only health and beauty but also keeping each responsibility of our environmental issue, adding value and delivering the messages for global impact."