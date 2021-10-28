Diwali Dhamaal at Danube Home

Whether it’s a Diwali makeover for your home or the perfect Diwali gift for your friends and family, Danube Home’s got you covered with their amazing range of products available at cracking prices.

Follow these tips for a quick festive spruce up:

- For a quick makeover on a budget, opt for wallpapers in the design of your choice. They are a great way to add a festive spin to an otherwise plain wall.

- If your furniture is worn out, Diwali is the perfect time for an upgrade. Opt for rich hued fabric sofa sets with gold accents and follow the same colour scheme for your dining set to create a cohesive look.

- Revamp your soft furnishing to instantly brighten up your home for the festivities. Choose between readymade or tailor-made curtains, add bright, colourful throws and cushions, and place matching area rugs to complete the look.

Here are a few great gift ideas from Danube Home:

- Chandeliers may not seem like a run-of-the-mill gifting item but we think it would make a great choice as a Diwali gift; After all, Diwali is the festival of lights and the bigger and grander the light, the better, is it not? This is one gift you’d be tempted to keep for your own.

- Décor items like aroma diffusers, fountains, candle holders, tissue holders, vases, bowls, figurines and trinket trays as well as wall décor like wall art, clocks and photo frames are perfect for gifting.

- Cookware, cutlery, crockery and bake ware sets make a very thoughtful and useful gift as they are a quintessential must-have in any household.

- Choose comforter sets and matching curtains as gifts for your loved ones. It may not be a typical gift but is definitely a very thoughtful and functional one.