Design Infinity’s work receives LEED GOLD Certification

Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 3:47 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 3:49 PM

Design Infinity, the UAE’s topmost fit-out and design company, has received LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) Gold Certification for its interior design and build project with Airtel Africa Services (UK) Ltd.

This is the first project for which Design Infinity has attained LEED Gold certification for its client since the company started offering LEED certification last year. This offering was announced by Design Infinity on its 10th corporate anniversary last year.

Airtel Africa Services (UK) Ltd office received the highest level of points in LEED interior design and construction (ID+C) commercial interiors v4 certification in GCC and has achieved 70 points in the USGBC rating in the telecommunication sector.

Pratap Mendonca, managing partner, Design Infinity, commented, “We were entrusted with the responsibility of providing tailored fit-out solutions for Airtel’s new Middle East office. We created a smart workplace that transcends the physical boundaries of the cubicle and office, creating an environment of collaboration and communication that fosters productivity and increases employee satisfaction.”

Geetha Nayak, the managing partner of Design Infinity, commented: “We aim to provide sustainable solutions for our clients. By creating the LEED-certified workplace for our reputed client, we will continue to focus on greener offices, promote higher productivity and bring significant energy savings to Airtel’s Head office. Our team has done a marvellous job in designing as well as executing the office space, spread over two floors in Building 20, Dubai Internet City.”

Sooraj Thekke Veetil, senior project manager of Design Infinity commented, “Sustainability was considered at every stage of our project with Airtel. Almost 42 per cent of materials used were from sustainable sources, thereby achieving full credit points in LEED Certification. The use of water-efficient fixtures helps reduce consumption by 51 per cent and 81 per cent of construction waste is recycled. Another 100 per cent of low volatile organic compound materials have been used to build the fit-out and 93 per cent of daylight was achieved.”

Vishnu Vikraman, project manager of Design Infinity, commented, “The main challenge about this project was the strict timeline. We had to design and build this project in a very short time. Every work including gypsum, painting, glass and metal, signage and MEP was done in-house.”

Design Infinity last year moved to a bigger, new, fully equipped new 60,000 square feet joinery factory comprising state-of-the-art machinery. The company also started its signage and upholstery division, demonstrating quality craftsmanship. Design Infinity is the first company in the UAE to offer a two-year defects liability period (DLP) for clients. It is also the first interior company in the UAE to have a SUPERBRAND status. Design Infinity achieved the world’s fourth-highest platinum LEED certification for Provis Khidmah Project in Abu Dhabi