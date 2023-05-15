Daiso Japan: The ultimate destination for your needs

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 12:53 PM Last updated: Mon 15 May 2023, 12:55 PM

Daiso Japan, the no. 1 Japanese value store in the UAE, offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month, most items priced at just Dh7.5 (inclusive of VAT). Whether you are moving into a new house or looking for kitchen essentials or planning for a vacation, or searching for gifting, stationery, toys, storage boxes, household items, home decor, travel, health and beauty supplies, and more, Daiso Japan has it all.

Summer at Daiso Japan:

Get summer-ready with Daiso Japan. It has different sizes and shapes of refrigerator organisers, ice cube trays, ice cubes in fun fruit shapes to add style to your summer drink without diluting it, ice cream popsicle moulds, summer bags, hats, beach mats, sunglasses, sand, and beach toys, and even dehumidifiers to beat the humidity at home and many more. Beat the summer heat with Daiso Japan today. Quality, variety, and uniqueness - all-inclusive.