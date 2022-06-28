Cyber Warriors Conclave to hold its seventh edition

Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 2:47 PM

The seventh edition of Cyber Warriors Conclave is going to take place on June 29-30 at the Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. This edition aims to enhance awareness of cybersecurity issues and provide a unique opportunity to bring together expertise from multiple key industries to discuss cybersecurity threats that affect people’s safety and shape the future deployment of cybersecurity solutions in the world.

The event will witness the leaders from the industry such as CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, CEOs, IT and other cybersecurity professionals from the region who will focus on addressing the key challenges and explore the latest technologies against the rising cyber-attacks. The event’s dynamic agenda will host a series of presentations, panel discussions, real-life use cases, and dedicated industry tracks, giving attendees a bird’s eye view of the current market situation, the latest technological innovations, and strategies for safeguarding your organisation to meet the unique challenges of these unprecedented times.

The two-day event will host a series of discussions on topics such as ransomware, zero trust, fraud engineering, MDR, data governance, securing digital transformation, digital forensics, incident response and many more. The event is organised by Torgos event and is supported by Threatlocker, Pentera, MMA, Infosec, eSentire, Mimecast, Technisanct, Rubrik and Resolve Systems.

To attend, register at www.cwc-global.com/dubai.