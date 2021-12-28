CTS celebrates growing into one of the leading ed-tech providers

CTS implements technology in the education sector to improve teaching and learning outcomes

Since 2013, Creative Technology Solutions (CTS) grew into a leading ed-tech provider in the Middle East, serving over 500,000 students in 120 institutions across 15 countries, by partnering with leading suppliers to provide education institutions with cutting edge technology, that includes software, hardware, analytics, and dashboards to expand the teaching and learning outcome.

The ed-tech provider took part in the topmost education exhibition in the Middle East region, GESS DUBAI 2021, at Dubai World Trade Centre on November 14, 15 and 16 this year. GESS Dubai in partnership with the Ministry of Education has been the focal point for education for 14 years.

CTS spent the three days presenting inspirational and innovative content for educators of all levels, providing them access to products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn.