Crypto pro, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Summie shows she has what it takes

By Deepak Jain Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 11:44 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 11:50 AM

Men heavily dominate the tech industry, and for a long time, women have been in the shadows; thus, having a successful woman in this field is not an easy feat. Bias against women in tech is pervasive, with many in the industry having to work twice as hard to prove their worth and defend their positions. But this drawback has not deterred Summie from reaching the top. Summie has cemented her spot and is now helping others in the field.

Summie is a well-known crypto expert/influencer. She is the founder and CEO of ICONA Agency and has built a solid online community with over 1M followers on Twitter, where she has been a go-to source for credible crypto and blockchain information. Summie is also a philanthropist and writer. She has participated in several charity projects, and notable amongst her charity donations are platforms where she gave out books to her followers.

Summie remains resolute and committed to easing the transition of women into tech, as she contributes her quota to the crypto industry and helps the public to break into the space. She shares opportunities in the crypto world through her social platforms and her opinion on what's next in the crypto industry.

Summie also uses her platform to share quotes about life, bits of advice, and her story to encourage others, especially women in blockchain. When Summie started in the crypto industry, many underestimated her intentions and aspirations in the industry.

Summie was grossly undermined and even sidelined on several occasions. Summie explains it wasn't until she showed proof of her capability that she was given the respect she deserved.

But this didn't last for long. Summie made her legacy. She showed others in the industry that she could deliver excellent service and numbers and offer her followers some support. But, as with many things in life, some perceived her as an unhealthy competition and reported Summie's Twitter account.

Before rebranding to Summie, she was Summy. Her account was suspended, and Summie had to start from scratch. Her vast knowledge of blockchain, skills, and experience have enabled her to stand out in the highly competitive and gender-biased industry, with her work gaining massive attention. Summie has worked with big names in the industry as a crypto influencer helping her clients grow their brands and increase sales. In addition, she has built a large social media following on her new account with over 1.1 M followers.

Summie runs giveaways and is helping small businesses in her Twitter promoter community. She has cheerfully donated and made giveaways to the tune of $5000 to a winner. She is also looking to expand her book-giving project to stimulate her followers to read more as she demonstrates the possibilities ahead for other women in the industry.

"Blonde girl, brainless- These are some people's perspectives of many hardworking women such as Summie. Nevertheless, you do not have to let these stereotypes dictate what you can or can't do," says Summie.

Summie has worked her way to the top and managed to build a powerful brand in crypto and entrepreneurship. Summie is a crypto pro, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. In addition, she is breaking the gender bias in tech as she helps those in the industry find their way.