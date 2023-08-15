Crypto Desk acquires 'Cryptodesk.com' domain in a strategic $500K deal

Crypto Desk has always placed a strong emphasis on providing educational resources and fostering transparency

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 2:51 PM

Crypto Desk, the leading cryptocurrency platform, started from scratch with a vision to provide trusted and seamless services to crypto traders. Today, it is experiencing rapid growth and expansion.

The Crypto Desk team has been offering seamless services to customers in Dubai for several years and has plans for further expansion throughout the Middle East and other regions.

This journey began with the acquisition of the global '.com' domain. Previously known as CryptoDesk.ae, CEO Aminhossein Rad recently secured the high-value domain 'Cryptodesk.com' in a significant $500,000 deal with Artscapy. As a result, Crypto Desk can now be easily accessed through cryptodesk.com.

Crypto Desk expands ambitious growth strategy with domain acquisition

Crypto Desk's journey started with a small team sharing a dream of providing trustworthy crypto trading services and a seamless experience for clients. The objective was to offer the best exchange rates for cryptocurrencies without involving any third parties.

From the beginning, Crypto Desk's management had planned to implement the OTC business model in a controlled environment to establish their authority before expanding globally. This strategic approach was driven by the numerous scams that had plagued the cryptocurrency buying and selling market, and Crypto Desk aimed to establish their own authority first.

Currently, Crypto Desk facilitates daily exchanges of millions of dollars in the UAE, providing top-notch services and the best exchange rates. The team successfully achieved the goals defined in their vision for 2021-2022, and now it's time to establish global authority and trust for Crypto Desk.

Currently serving the UAE market, Crypto Desk boasts a user base of over 20,000 active individuals and has garnered more than one million followers across various social media platforms. The team utilises social media to raise awareness about secure and reliable buying and selling of cryptocurrencies.

The CEO personally takes part in marketing efforts and spreading awareness about scams through Crypto Desk's social media handles. The collective dedication of the entire team has propelled Crypto Desk to become the best and safest crypto exchange in Dubai.

Crypto Desk secures 'Cryptodesk.com' domain in Singapore meeting

To expand globally, Crypto Desk made a strategic decision to acquire a global domain for its website. Rad arranged an in-person meeting with the seller in Singapore to pursue this exciting opportunity.

“Crypto Desk is committed to fostering a global crypto community,” affirmed Rad. “This acquisition is a testament to our forward-thinking vision and our belief in the potential of cryptocurrency.” The domain transfer process was seamless, reflecting the spirit of the business. The domain 'CryptoDesk.com' was successfully transferred to Crypto Desk, and the seller received instant settlement.

"Acquiring the domain aligns with our ambitious goal of reaching one million active users by 2025," said Rad, emphasising the strategic importance of the acquisition.

Crypto Desk celebrates milestone with transparent transaction video on TikTok

Crypto Desk understands that the future of the internet and payments is on the brink of a significant transformation. The company recognises that blockchain and related technologies will revolutionise the way we do business and shape our lives.

To stay ahead of the curve, Crypto Desk has always placed a strong emphasis on providing educational resources and fostering transparency.

The management team has leveraged the power of TikTok as a platform for making major announcements and sharing timely updates within the crypto sphere. This approach has not only helped them cultivate a vibrant and engaged community on TikTok but has also allowed them to connect with their audience in a more interactive and relatable manner.

Additionally, the CEO's visit to Singapore and the strategic purchase of a $500,000 domain have been enthusiastically shared and documented on TikTok, the community's beloved platform.

TikTok account to cross one million followers

Social media has played an incredibly important role in marketing and disseminating educational content for traditional and Web2 businesses. However, for Web3 businesses, the community is at the core, and without social media, Web3 communities wouldn't thrive.

Crypto Desk recognises the power of TikTok, one of the most popular and widely used platforms, in spreading education and guiding people on safe buying and selling of cryptocurrencies to avoid scams. The chief marketing officer, along with the energetic CEO, has focused on building trust with the help of their dedicated team.

Crypto Desk's TikTok account is growing rapidly, surpassing other social media handles of crypto exchanges in Dubai. Their success can be attributed to their fun and engaging approach, where the team shares knowledge about calculating exchange rates and current trends in the crypto market.

One of the key messages conveyed on TikTok is to avoid peer-to-peer methods for buying or selling crypto. This has helped the UAE crypto community identify reliable exchanges and filter out scammers, ultimately protecting people from financial losses.

Combining all of these factors, Crypto Desk has amassed over 760,000 followers, with their TikTok page expected to surpass one million soon. Thousands of these followers have become clients and expressed the desire for Crypto Desk to expand its services to other cities and regions worldwide.

With a solid launch pad established, Crypto Desk is ready to introduce its brand in different countries, guided by the visionary CEO. While confidential information cannot be shared at this time, exciting developments are on the horizon in the coming months.