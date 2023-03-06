Creating opportunities for tomorrow’s footballers: Maclovio Yanez’s inspiring initiative

By Deepak Jain Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:59 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 3:01 PM

Football —also known as soccer – is one of the most popular sports in the world. It also holds the title of being one of the most viewed sports in the world. The FIFA world cup and NFL auctions are the most expensive television rights. In 2021, Maclovio had the foresight to leverage this popularity to establish the Porto Palmeiras FC project to bring football training and games to aspiring football players everywhere.

Palmeiras means palm trees, which is an apt name for an institution that has such a lofty ambition. The club is open to children (gender no bar) from anywhere in Veracruz, in Mexico. The club boasts state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure, experienced trainers, and coaches (including retired professional players) to help young talent grow and form formidable teams. Like most outdoor sports, football instils qualities like discipline, teamwork, responsibility, focus, and commitment in young players.

The members of Porto Palmeiras are a shining example of these qualities, which is demonstrated by the multiple trophies earned in extremely challenging tournaments conducted throughout Mexico. The club was spearheaded by the Maclovio Yanez foundation and their vision was to establish an institution that promotes equality across all genders, races, and even economic classes – thus, promoting an important social message. In 2022, the club signed a joint venture with Racing City Group, Genova International, and Anthem Sports management – thus foraying into partnerships with massive conglomerates centered around football.

The club has scaled up by establishing more academies in US, Mexico, Australia, Spain and even the UAE. Morris Pagniello, who is amongst the best FIFA agents in the world, is a part of the Porto Palmeiras club. Such achievements truly epitomise the spirit and passion towards the founding principles – the love for football and demonstrating equality. The world awaits more goals from Porto Palmeiras FC.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.