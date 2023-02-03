Coursetakers is all set to raise Series A round of funding

Asem Jundi, founder and CEO, Coursetakers.ae

The funds will be utilised in scaling growth and expanding Coursetakers footprint in other countries and growing their course catalog

Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 5:07 PM

Coursetakers.ae, a Dubai-based course aggregator platform, which deals with referring students to the training institutes and universities, closed its seed round back in 2020 during the pandemic. A funding from three angel investors at an undisclosed valuation.

Started off as a course aggregator in the UAE, the company now plans to collaborate with experts to develop online courses. Asem Jundi, CEO at Coursetakers.ae shared "Pandemic brought challenges for our business as we helped institutes get students and the institutes were ordered to be closed. We take every challenge as an opportunity. We decided to build an online academy by collaborating with our network of institutes, and launched Coursetakers in nine new countries."

Post-covid, Coursetakers adapted to the change in demand and launched online courses along with a new domain, Coursetakers.com which operates in nine other countries. The company is now set to raise a Series A round of funding. The funds will be utilised in scaling growth and expanding CourseTakers footprint in other countries and growing their course catalog.

“Our goal has always remained very clear. We want to become the destination a student thinks of when they want to learn anything. Whether you are looking for a course near you, or want to learn at your own pace via an online course. Our platform lists all the options you have in order to learn that skill”, says Mohammad Urfi, co-founder and head of SEO at Coursetakers.

“Imagine you start a new institute, and how much work you have to do in order to get students. Ad campaigns, branding, and other offline marketing in order to find the students who are your potential customers. With the power of our platform, a new institute can start getting students as soon as their profile is reviewed and activated on our platform. Our AI-powered lead dispatch technology starts sending them leads right away. We are running this technology in 10 countries, which includes the UAE, South Africa, India, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore."

The Coursetakers platform was started back in 2014, and since then have continued to grow in monthly organic users. Thousands of students come to Coursetakers.com and Coursetakers.ae to find courses and the service automatically connects them with all the training providers in a matter of seconds. It means convenience for students, and very targeted leads for training providers.

The company stakeholders are now on a hunt to find strategic investors in the education space that will help them in reaching their vision of becoming the world's leading lead generation engine for the education sector.