Cote D’Azur Monaco about to get closer to Dubai

The leading European developer is gearing up to soon unveil its Monaco-themed hotel, a luxurious five-star hotel that combines classic European hospitality with timeless Emirati luxury

The exquisite Côte d’Azur Monaco has been developed to be a holiday destination. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 5:32 PM

The Heart of Europe, part of the Kleindienst Group, is all set to redefine vacation and luxury holiday home space with its unique offerings at Côte d'Azur Monaco, a French Riviera experience blending the best of Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St. Tropez beautifully on one island.

The leading European developer is gearing up to soon unveil its Monaco-themed adults-only hotel, a luxurious five-star hotel that combines classic European hospitality with timeless Emirati luxury; making for a great investment opportunity for buyers looking to own and earn from a luxurious property of European inspiration that can be enjoyed year-round.

The exquisite Côte d’Azur Monaco has been developed to be a holiday destination where everlasting luxury pleasures meet endless parties. One-of-a-kind yacht destination where you can party 24x7 and with its climate-controlled raining streets, the destination is a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

The Kleindienst Group, headed by Josef Kleindienst, has been at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, as can be quite evident from the buzz about their upcoming Monaco property.

Featuring the largest and most sustainable infinity swimming pool in the region, the developer is an expert in blending luxury and sustainability to offer unrivalled hospitality.

This upcoming island resort is truly the epitome of luxury, offering visitors an unparalleled experience with endless possibilities.

— business@khaleejtimes.com