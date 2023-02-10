Collaboration, partnership, trust and talent: Vital components to address climate crisis

From screen to green: TBD Media Group tackling climate change head-on

Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 2:47 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 2:54 PM

The health of the planet undercuts everything, and for people and businesses to thrive the well-being of the environment needs to be addressed.

It is in this spirit that, to mark the opening of TBD Media Group’s Dubai Office, senior members of the TBD team will be planting an orchard of Ghaf trees with the enthusiastic help of the UAE school children from Nadd Al Hammar School together in partnership with Olive Gaea, the first carbon offsetting platform in the Middle East and North Africa region. Olive Gaea aims to empower businesses to own their climate story.

Planting trees is one of the most effective ways of combating climate change. The Ghaf tree, a symbol of stability and peace, can remain green even in harsh desert environments, its drought-tolerant nature ensuring that it can flourish even in the most trying conditions.

Paolo Emilio-Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group, says: “At TBD Media, we recognise the importance of taking responsibility for this great challenge of climate change that we face as business leaders, and more personally as an entrepreneur. I am delighted to be partnering with Olive Gaea on this journey of offsetting our carbon emissions for our initiatives in the region. I hope that this will demonstrate our commitment to respecting the local environment and building a sustainable future for the region.”

