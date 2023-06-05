Climate tech start-up CarbonSifr launched in UAE

Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 9:57 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM

Today, on the World Environment Day, a bold new tech-company emerges in the UAE: CarbonSifr — they are dedicated to transforming the way businesses and individuals approach climate action. This UAE-founded climate technology startup enters the market with a mission to enable businesses and their customers to take tangible climate action in their daily activities.

Backed by prominent investors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Germany and Switzerland, CarbonSifr arrives on the scene in the year of sustainability, where the climate is one of the most signiﬁcant focus areas. Notably, the UAE is taking the lead, demonstrating its commitment by establishing the esteemed Ministry of Climate Change and hosting COP28 in UAE (the largest climate change conference in the world).

While there is a growing recognition of the importance of climate action, there is an even greater demand for tangible solutions. Recent studies reveal an alarming trend in the Middle East, with the number of extremely hot days and nights having doubled compared to those in 1970.

Many organisations and individuals are keen to contribute to sustainable change, but more than half of the surveyed audience grapples with how to do so effectively. CarbonSifr launched to bridge this gap by introducing intelligent solutions that make climate action consistently and easily accessible in the region.

Onur Elgun, founder at CarbonSifr, shares his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to leverage the power of technology to address one of humanity's most pressing challenges — climate change. With CarbonSifr, we create awareness, enable consistent climate action and achieve tangible impact — all at scale. We aim to make climate action a daily practice for businesses and individuals across the region, as the time to act is now."

CarbonSifr's innovative approach seeks to integrate climate solutions into everyday operations for businesses and individuals. The company is deeply committed to simplifying access to climate action, enabling a multitude of customers in the region to take action daily.

With its ofﬁcial launch, CarbonSifr encourages businesses to unravel their carbon footprint across their value chain. The company's unique approach assists organisations in understanding and managing their carbon footprints, offering innovative tech solutions to remove carbon, thereby accelerating the region's transition towards a sustainable future.

CarbonSifr is working on launching its initial clean-tech partnerships with major businesses and organisations in the UAE.

CarbonSifr is a UAE-born climate-tech company; dedicated to making climate action consistently and easily accessible. Through innovative technology, CarbonSifr helps companies and their customers take accelerated steps towards a more sustainable future by neutralising and reducing the carbon impact of their day-to-day activities. For more information, visit carbonsifr.com.

CarbonSifrs is founded by former leaders of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Talabat — Onur Elgun, Mustafa Bosca and Muhammed Yildirim, and supported by prominent tech leader Khaled Rashad as tech advisor. Together, they are leveraging their extensive expertise in advising prominent organisations in the region and driving rapid growth through technology; the founding team at CarbonSifr is dedicated to their mission of taking concrete and sustainable climate action repeatedly.