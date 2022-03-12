Charles and Keith collaborates with Daniella Rahme

These are complemented by shoulder bags in muted jewel tones of teal, mauve, steel blue and mustard.

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:42 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 4:02 PM

This March, footwear and accessories label Charles and Keith has partnered with Lebanese actress Daniella Rahme to front a capsule collection for GCC.

Available to customers in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, the Charles and Keith X Daniella Rahme campaign features a curated product lineup that showcases the celebrated starlet’s love for bright colours and statement pieces. The video references the fashion sensibilities of the stylish women around her merged with the understated elegance that forms the bedrock of Charles and Keith’s design ethos.

The capsule selection spotlights shoes and bags, crafted from luxurious satin and opulent velvets, finished off with diamante embellishments – an ode to Rahme’s signature touch of glam. The actress picked her favourite shades of orange, blue, lime and blush to form the striking colour palette for the footwear styles in the collection, consisting of strappy stilettos, pumps and slip-on to switch between glam and comfort.

“All women can feel beautiful and confident in unique statement pieces, and this capsule captures the aesthetic and mood of the festive season perfectly,” said Daniella.

The enigmatic celebrity will also be starring in a campaign shot by Maria Kordzadze and a fashion film directed by Rudolf Jabre, slated to be released in March. The collection will be available in Charles and Keith GCC boutiques on March 20 and online on March 21.