Century Financial hosts #SheMatters campaign

Century Financial will contribute towards the global awareness drive through a talk series by doctors and will also conduct health checkups for female employees

Financial consultancy, Century Financial, hosted the #SheMatters , in association with Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and Al Jalila Foundation.

Speaking about the campaign, Bal Krishen, chairman of Century Financial, said: “The most common cancer among women in the UAE is breast cancer.

With #SheMatters campaign, we intend to share knowledge through reliable sources to bust myths and boost awareness revolving around breast cancer.”

Speaking about the association, Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO, Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Breast Cancer Awareness Month has been championed in the UAE for over 20 years with the pink ribbon standing as a strong symbol of hope.

Every year during October our #PINKtober campaign, in partnership with Brest Friends, receives overwhelming support from corporates such as Century Financial, retailers, schools, sports clubs, and community-led organisations to help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment and research in the UAE.”